Thank you for the stories on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion by the Allied Forces on June 6, 1944, and related articles.
My Aunt Anna Flaaten had four sons who served our country during WWII.
Orville and Jullian joined the army. When President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked for volunteers who could speak a foreign language, they applied for and were transferred to the 99th Separate -- the Norwegian company.
They trained in the mountains in Colorado in preparation to fight the Germans in the mountains of Northern Norway. But as the war progressed, they instead were sent to Normandy Beach one week after D-Day.
A few years ago, at a rummage sale, I bought the book, “A Time for Trumpets,” by Charles B. MacDonald. This is a thorough account of the Battle of the Bulge. It covers the situations from both sides -- the Allies and the Nazis. It is an excellent book.
Joyce McCracken,
Prophetstown