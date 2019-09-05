As I walk through the neighborhood, I often walk past the Matt Williams baseball field at Edison Junior High School in Rock Island and it always brings a smile of sadness to me.
I always remember Matt as a friend of my son David. They played on a couple of teams together. I remember Matt as a blond-headed fierce competitor on the diamond but polite to adults.
Matt attended a couple of birthday parties at the house and they would play football on the small field by the house. Oh, how I miss the laughter of innocence.
It's been 25 years or so since Matt left us as a child. I watch my son grow up and my heart aches for Matt and family.
I wanted to thank those who kept his name on the field even after all these years.
I also wanted to tell his mom, Sherrie, that I think of Matt often.
His mom was also a classmate of ours from Moline High Class of 1977. The heartache of her tragedy should never be felt by a parent.
In these changing times, thank you for honoring our past with the Matt Williams field. I appreciate it.
David A. Nipper,
Rock Island