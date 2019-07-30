Partners of Scott County Watersheds would like to thank the 35 volunteers who came out on a very hot Saturday morning to assist with the first annual Summer Snapshot on July 20.
Thanks to their efforts, we were able to sample 48 stream sites for water quality parameters and assess 10 sites for biological health. We couldn't have done it without help from the public. The results will be posted soon on our website (www.partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org) and discussed at our monthly forum for October.
Amy Kay, chair
Steve Gustafson, chair
Cassie Druhl, coordinator,
Partners of Scott County Watersheds