Thank you to the Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel and the fire departments of all the area for their extra hard work at saving The Moline Club. Thanks to their skillful management of the fire, there is no structural damage to the historic building.
Had it not been for them, the building would have been reduced to ashes. The firefighters worked for almost eight hours straight. And they were able to save most of the building. The fire marshal and the police chief were there for the entire time, working with the team controlling the fire. Thank you especially.
Our deepest gratitude is with you, from all of us associated with and who love The Moline Club.
Narveen Aryaputri,
Washington DC