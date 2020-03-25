Letter: Testify about stock sales

Some members of Congress are suspected of selling stock based on their insider knowledge of the expected negative economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic. To allay suspicions, they should testify under oath before the appropriate congressional committees.
Any claim that their stocks were sold without their foreknowledge should then be verified by placing their brokerage or trust personnel under oath to explain why they sold stocks when they did.
Terry Solie
Bettendorf
