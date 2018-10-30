I am writing this letter as an appeal to the voters of the 72nd Illinois House District in Illinois, most of which is in Rock Island County.
Please, please remember that your representative, Mike Halpin, voted to increase your state income tax last year. What makes it worse is that he actually voted against the tax raise before he voted for it.
Please remember that these politicians are controlling all of our lives and our checkbooks. It seems that most of them think the ONLY solution to any problem facing Illinois is to raise our taxes. So, please cast your vote against Mike Halpin on Nov. 6.
After all, it's our money .... not his.
Richard Peterson,
Moline