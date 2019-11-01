Upon the suggestion of one writer to your paper, I visited the website taxpayersunitedofamerica.org. I was surprised not only by the size of the public pensions listed there, but the age at which employees were able to retire. Many retired in their 50s, and with the 3% compounded cost of living, it doesn’t take many years for pensions to double.
It also doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why the governor wants a graduated income tax. Someone has to pay and those asked to pay will probably never receive this lucrative benefit.
I also don’t see those running the state rushing to correct the problem. Illinois, with its high taxes, will continue to see people move to other states, leaving the rest of us pay for an ever growing tax burden -- a burden spread over a smaller or stagnant tax base.
The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) has a license to steal from the taxpayer. It doesn’t matter if their investments make or lose money. IMRF sets the levy for each member and the government unit must levy property taxes to cover the cost. According to their management, they run an efficient operation and that is understandable since they have direct access to the taxpayers' pocketbook.
I feel little sympathy for the instructor who retired at the age of 52 and will receive an estimated lifetime pension of $7 million. The blame for this atrocity can be laid directly at the feet of our politicians and the governing board of the college.
Marvin Gradert,
Geneseo