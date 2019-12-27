Letter: Tall in the saddle

In the newspaper article on Coach Hayden Fry's death, there was a comment on his having the visiting team's locker room painted pink, which opposing coaches hated. There's a little story behind this. Coach Fry had a degree in psychology. The paint used wasn't an ordinary pink — it was called Miller-Barber pink (if I remember correctly). Psychological studies back then claimed this particular color had a calming effect on people. Some police stations even had their holding rooms painted this color. So (I believe) Coach Fry was using this color to calm down the opposing players in the visiting locker room. As the opposing coaches tried to motivate their players, the pink would calm them instead of getting them highly motivated. Maybe that's why Iowa won so many home games. Coach, you sit tall in the saddle.