Don Wooten's column in the Sunday paper is enlightening comparing our world to George Orwell's "1984" ("How will modern dystopian tale we're writing end?" Viewpoints).
I would add it's a combination of the Aldous Huxley's book "Brave New World " and "1984".
Huxley, an elitist and eugenicist, envisioned that people would be dosed with "Soma" (insert whatever pharmaceutical drug you like: antidepressant, opiods, tranquilizers, ritallin, et al), in order to make people "happy and controllable" and love their slavery. After all, would you rather be happy or free?
A recent analysis estimates 128,000 Americans die each year as a result of taking medications as prescribed -- or nearly five times the number of people killed by overdosing on prescription painkillers and heroin. That partly takes care of the depopulation agenda.
Mass migration from flooding coastal area's and the ensuing border wars will take care of the rest of the 90% of "useless eater's." (Henry Kissinger's quote, not mine!)
The Iron Heel that Jack London wrote about works well for awhile, but as a famous man once said, " You can do everything with bayonets, except sit on them."
Tom Keith,
Moline