Letter: Swept under the rug

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established by the United Nations in 1988 as a study group to investigate carbon dioxide as a likely cause for global warming. Thus far they would have us believe that CO2 rising to 420 parts per million in the atmosphere is acting as a greenhouse.

Michael Mann presented his famous "hockey stick" in 1999. It was intended to show that rising temperatures were being caused by rising CO2. But historically, we know the opposite. Tree rings and Antarctic ice cores show that rising atmospheric CO2 follows temperature rise; reversing the claims by Mann.

Carbon dioxide historically has been as high as 10 times today's value and those levels had no influence on the climate. At times the ice cover was enough that the Mediterranean dried up. Other times much of the United States was under water. Neither climate extreme shows correlation with atmospheric CO2 levels.

The IPCC backs its claims with 1896 calculations by Svante Arrhenious, which claimed CO2 blocked infrared radiating to space. This was rebuffed by actual experiments conducted by Knute Angstrom, et. al., in 1901. In these experiments, CO2 infrared absorption function saturated. Adding CO2 above that concentration caused no further blockage. Angstrom's results were substantiated by NASA in 1971.

