Letter: Support Wachtel

On March 17, the citizens of Geneseo will be voting in a primary election and also a Geneseo city election. The only contested Geneseo city council position on the ballot will be in Ward 2, a position now filled by Bob Wachtel.

Bob, a U.S. Army veteran, former high school business teacher, sports coach, and current businessman has been on the council here in Geneseo for many years. He is on the ballot for re-election to this position.

My wife and I have known Bob and his wife Mary for many years. During the 1970s I served on the council in the 4th Ward for two terms. I worked with Bob at the council table and on committee assignments during which time I got to know him well. Bob is a very dedicated worker and now may well be one of the most experienced councilman ever.

Due to ward realignments, Bob and I may not always have had the same "what's best" list, but I have never once doubted his sincere, honest, and common sense approach to setting city goals and problem solving. His lengthy experience, knowledge of past city matters and willingness to work with the council, city officials and his local constituents, make him an extremely valuable council member.

I salute Councilman Bob Wachtel and urge Ward 2 citizens to vote and support Bob at the ballot box on March 17.