Letter: Support Schilling

I would like to urge my fellow Republicans to caucus in February and to show up for the primary in June for the other races. We need to step up and show our support for Donald Trump. Equally important, we need to make our voices heard on who is on the ballot in the contested races across Iowa.

In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Republicans have a choice between two fine candidates. State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks and former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling. While Miller-Meeks is a sitting state senator, Bobby Schilling has been to Congress and has been effective there. He worked hard to support agriculture, the Rock Island Arsenal, the military, jobs and first-responders.

He won a congressional district which Real Clear Politics ranked "safe Democrat" when he filed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through tenacity and hard work, he moved it to "toss-up," then all the way to "leans Republican." This was a district that had been "blue" since the 1960s. Schilling appeals to working people as well as small businesses. He listens. He learns. He asks questions. He motivates.

Schilling is a fighter who will win. When he is elected, he will reliably represent his district with his votes. He does not run away from his positions.