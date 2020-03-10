Letter: Support Brunk

This letter is written in support of Richard Brunk’s work while on the Rock Island County Board. Since he started with the board, Brunk has been instrumental in moving the county forward on the following issues: hiring an independent county administrator, adopting a strategic plan and supporting a framework for addressing deferred maintenance. This is the first time any of these issues have been addressed.

As chairman, Brunk has focused on the solutions to problems the county has had, but has previously been unwilling to directly address. Brunk has put politics on the back burner and has put efforts into finding and working for the best solutions to problems the county has faced.

Brunk considers what’s best for the future of Rock Island County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a county, we need to continue to move forward and tackle the tough issues without having deals made under the table, special favors granted or less than qualified leadership.

If you are also interested in continuing to move Rock Island County forward, please join me in voting for Richard Brunk in the March 17 Democratic primary.

Carol Snyder

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0