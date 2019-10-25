With the passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, I began to wonder how different things would be today if the founding fathers had made a couple of changes when writing the Constitution.
For example, what if senators and representatives were limited to two terms like the president is? Go to Washington, do your job, and then go back home and get a job where you have to abide by the same laws you passed for the rest of us while you were in office. No more “Cadillac” health plans and no lifetime pensions. Just imagine not having to deal with some of the entrenched fossils (on both sides of the aisle) who have held office for decades.
On a more localized level, is there anyone who would seriously argue that Illinois wouldn’t be better off if House Speaker Michael Madigan had been forced to vacate his office three decades ago?
Unfortunately, it would be extremely difficult to find elected officials willing to give up their power voluntarily, and the fault is ours for continuing to elect these individuals. I don’t have an answer to the problem but it’s fun to fantasize about such a scenario.
One other thought before closing: I look forward to the day that I can turn on the TV and not see Tom Steyer!
Dave Cass,
Galesburg