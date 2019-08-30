How many shootings and deaths need to occur in a short period of time to qualify for one of the mass shooting about which much has been said recently?
Many Democrats running for the nomination for president use mass shootings as a reason to encourage more gun control.
Gun control laws over time have proven to be of little effect on gun violence.
If gun control laws had the claimed effect, areas with strict gun control legislation would be associated with a decreased incidence of gun events.
Chicago is a good example to cite as a test of the above. Every weekend many people are shot and some die. Thus, every weekend in Chicago should be considered to have a mass shooting.
Because Chicago has been under Democratic control for decades and has strict gun control laws, current events debunk the theory advocated by the leading Democrats.
No major reporting is done every week because this does not support the political agenda of those who say the government must do something: more laws. Is the real objective of Democrats to ultimately confiscate guns from all, including law-abiding citizens?
Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat in the Senate for decades, is one of those speaking loudly for more gun laws. I haven’t heard him talk about how to reduce the factors that lead to shootings. Some factors are, absence of fathers in many of the homes, drugs, and a poor education system.
You can’t make the poor richer by making the rich poorer.
Richard "Bud" Phillis, MD,
Milan