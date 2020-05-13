Letter: Stop whining
Letter: Stop whining

To all my fellow Americans who are protesting the shelter in place and social distancing orders instituted by most states:

Real Americans live up to the idea that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. We stay in a fight until the enemy is defeated. We don't drop out and start whining and complaining that defeating the enemy is too hard and inconvenient.

So to all the gun-toting protesters, I say "suck it up and get some backbone. Become part of the solution instead of part of the problem."

Tom Creen

Moline

