Letter: Stop whining

To all my fellow Americans who are protesting the shelter in place and social distancing orders instituted by most states:
Real Americans live up to the idea that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. We stay in a fight until the enemy is defeated. We don't drop out and start whining and complaining that defeating the enemy is too hard and inconvenient.
So to all the gun-toting protesters, I say "suck it up and get some backbone. Become part of the solution instead of part of the problem."
Tom Creen
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!