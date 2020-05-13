Letter: Stop whining

Willful ignorance is a phrase I've seen often recently. Quite ignorant of many topics, I comment anyway. I don't know guns and I've never personally had a baby or an abortion, but I comment anyway. I do listen to both "Mob Media" as well as "State-Run Media". Yet, I must admit "Trumpers" appear to me to be the more thoughtful of the letter writers. I suppose you have to be pretty thoughtful to find things about Trump to like.