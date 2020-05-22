Letter: Stop the hate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Americans, let’s look carefully at divisive issues and people this year. We are the United States. We must stop hating different people and different opinions. We must try to understand why others feel as they do, analyze the issues and the credibility of news statements; and we should encourage the truth and the truthful.

Our people have worked hard throughout history, but regretfully some lead citizens have become cruel and dishonest. We need to deal with them fairly, honestly and calmly.

There is much disinformation hitting us. Some people and news outlets release false statements. We mustn’t take any statements for granted. Do your individual research.

There is also a lot of hate spreading about immigrants. They do the field work and cleaning jobs that the rest of us don’t want. Others work hard to serve as doctors, teachers and food servers. We all were immigrants once. There is more room in American hearts.

We must also keep the bad guys from suppressing votes by reducing the number and hours of voting places and have faith in paper ballots and the honor of the post offices.

Another problem is that our Electoral College distorts the vote. All citizens now have enough education to credibly vote. All citizens should decide on their country's future.