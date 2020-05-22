Letter: Stop the hate
View Comments
topical

Letter: Stop the hate

{{featured_button_text}}

Americans, let’s look carefully at divisive issues and people this year. We are the United States. We must stop hating different people and different opinions. We must try to understand why others feel as they do, analyze the issues and the credibility of news statements; and we should encourage the truth and the truthful.

Our people have worked hard throughout history, but regretfully some lead citizens have become cruel and dishonest. We need to deal with them fairly, honestly and calmly.

There is much disinformation hitting us. Some people and news outlets release false statements. We mustn’t take any statements for granted. Do your individual research.

There is also a lot of hate spreading about immigrants. They do the field work and cleaning jobs that the rest of us don’t want. Others work hard to serve as doctors, teachers and food servers. We all were immigrants once. There is more room in American hearts.

We must also keep the bad guys from suppressing votes by reducing the number and hours of voting places and have faith in paper ballots and the honor of the post offices.

Another problem is that our Electoral College distorts the vote. All citizens now have enough education to credibly vote. All citizens should decide on their country's future.

Don't worry about rural America. It feeds us. We hear and respect them greatly.

In conclusion, we must win or lose fairly. Then we will be happy and proud Americans.

Linda Larson

Rock Island

View Comments
1
3
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Following blindly

It’s no wonder that Roxanne does not want to reveal her last name in the article about Republicans getting together for their usual breakfast club meeting (May 7). I would be embarrassed, too, if I were a member of a group that supports President Trump. In the article, Bill Long states that, "we thought we should do exactly what our president asked us to do.” Precisely the problem: no minds of their own. Follow blindly.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Infected

If you find someone who perpetrates fake news, you have to put him down and put him down hard. That is what happened to me a short time ago. I…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Famine on the horizon

Until the 20th century, famines were usually caused by nature. Like a drought, insects, volcanoes, crop disease, etc. We are probably most familiar with the potato famine of Ireland, where over a million people starved to death.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Questions

I am seeing complaints about stay-at-home protesters from people. I have a few questions for them. Are you still getting a paycheck? Do you st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News