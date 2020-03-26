Letter: Stop listening to Trump
View Comments

Letter: Stop listening to Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Please read this carefully. Stop listening to President Donald Trump. He has not had the welfare of the American people in mind in any action he has taken since COVID-19 was first identified in China.

Early on, he was more concerned about "his numbers" than safely and effectively treating American citizens trapped on a cruise ship. That message was received loud and clear by those around him. What was the best way to keep "his numbers" low? Inability to report actual cases of the disease. How do you avoid reporting cases? Limit testing.

Daily, he forces members of his administration, in defiance of best practices, to stand clustered together on the dais with him as he lies to the public. He said he was deploying U.S. Navy hospital ships to the coast to help fight the pandemic and they would be there within a week. No, the ships are both undergoing maintenance and lack any medical personnel on board. The Pentagon says it will be a month or longer before they can even set sail.

He has ordered millions of masks, but the time needed to fulfill the order is 12 to 18 months.

He suggested the disease would magically disappear when the weather got warmer. He continually refers to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus," which is pandering to the most xenophobic among us and doing real harm.

On March 20, he lambasted a reporter for asking him what he would say to a frightened nation. Stop listening to Donald Trump.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

I have been stunned at the dangerous views on the Covid-19 virus that were spoken by President Trump and then repeated by far-right conservati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News