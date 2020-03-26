Letter: Stop listening to Trump

Please read this carefully. Stop listening to President Donald Trump. He has not had the welfare of the American people in mind in any action he has taken since COVID-19 was first identified in China.

Early on, he was more concerned about "his numbers" than safely and effectively treating American citizens trapped on a cruise ship. That message was received loud and clear by those around him. What was the best way to keep "his numbers" low? Inability to report actual cases of the disease. How do you avoid reporting cases? Limit testing.

Daily, he forces members of his administration, in defiance of best practices, to stand clustered together on the dais with him as he lies to the public. He said he was deploying U.S. Navy hospital ships to the coast to help fight the pandemic and they would be there within a week. No, the ships are both undergoing maintenance and lack any medical personnel on board. The Pentagon says it will be a month or longer before they can even set sail.

He has ordered millions of masks, but the time needed to fulfill the order is 12 to 18 months.

He suggested the disease would magically disappear when the weather got warmer. He continually refers to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus," which is pandering to the most xenophobic among us and doing real harm.