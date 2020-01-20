Letter: Stop coddling Trump

In 2008, America was in a very bad Republican recession. President Obama, a Democrat, was elected and by 2016, President Trump inherited the greatest economy that any president has ever inherited.
In addition, Iran was subdued by an agreement with many Democratic countries and stopped working on nuclear weapons. But Trump alone chose to leave that agreement.
Recently one Iranian "bad man" was assassinated by Trump, reason unknown. However, by accident, this resulted in the unintentional deaths of 176 innocents. Yes, it was Iran's missile, but it was America's operation that caused it.
We Americans are guilty of permitting this man to get into our White House to do this. Have you heard anything from evangelicals (who fight abortions) about these 176 innocents, or from the other Trump supporters he conned into voting for him?
Will nothing happen until terrorist attacks start killing Americans in America?
Iran is suffering greatly from old and new sanctions but our unintelligent Republican administration is just chomping at the bit for war (war is very profitable).
From the time Trump's grandpa lied his way into American citizenship, the Trumps have lied and made their money using and destroying good honest working people. It will not end if Trump is not removed by the Senate or voted out of office in the next election.
Call Republicans in the U.S. Senate today to stop "coddling" Trump. Protect Americans and democracy. Write, call, vote!
Thelma Morris
East Moline