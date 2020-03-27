Letter: Stop bashing Trump

At a time when everyone should be trying to work together, Don Wooten continues to write his Trump-bashing columns.

Wooten seems to have that magical power to be able to look into the future to see what's going to happen. That's why he is able to tell us that he thinks President Trump should have done this or should have done that. In fact, as a public service, Wooten should have written a column two months ago telling us what's going to happen and what we should do. After all, he already had all of the answers.

Actually, President Trump was already ahead of the game. Trump shut off travel from China. This probably helped a lot. The Democrats called him racist for doing it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, Wooten's claim that the tax cut was a waste is not true. It helped create seven million new jobs, and it brought the unemployment rate to a 50-year low of 3.5%. That's more than a blip in the job market, as Wooten states.

I hope Wooten is staying in his house, and instead of writing his anti-Trump columns, he can look into his crystal ball and tell us when this will end. Since he knows all the answers. Trump might want a copy also.

Ron Kopko

Cordova

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0