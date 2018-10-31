The financial problems Illinois is having are a direct result of Neil Anderson and his party’s leader, Bruce Rauner.
The ongoing problems at the veterans home in Quincy and the underfunding of Hope Creek nursing home are examples of their lack of leadership.
Anderson did NOTHING as Rauner shredded the social safety nets for Illinois veterans and seniors and refused to listen to the people. For two years Rauner and Anderson failed to pass a budget, costing the state billions of dollars, and untold grief for families in need.
Johnson will listen to the people of Illinois and will champion their issues rather than those of the corporate special interests that have aligned with Anderson.
A vote for Gregg Johnson is a vote for justice for all, not just a few.
Daniel DeShane,
Coal Valley