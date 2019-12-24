Letter: Step forward

To Iowa's senators:
You will soon need to vote on the rules governing the Senate trial on the impeachment of President Trump.
The only way to assure that all members have as much information as possible is for all of the facts to be presented. I have read that four Republican votes are needed to adopt the basic rule that both sides would present their witnesses. I immediately thought of you two, and that if you both step forward now, you could probably assure that all information is presented at the trial. I hope you will live up to the Iowa value of wanting to be informed before you need to cast a final vote.
Please announce now your desire to hear all the information so you can make an informed decision and fulfill your responsibility as a member of the United States Senate.
A fair trial may be the only action that can hopefully bring us together as citizens of the United States of America.
Bob Welsh
Iowa City