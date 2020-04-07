Letter: Standing up for the people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the writer of the March 31 letter, "Their own agenda", who complained Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer "stood up and blocked the way" of the relief package for millions of Americans hardest hit by COVID-19: Enjoy your relief check, because it would have been far less if Pelosi and Shumer had not "stood up."

The Republican version would have directed the major portion of the package to those who got them elected: big business interests, and once included the four cruise lines, which Trump wanted. The cruise lines aren’t even registered to America.

Their version once had no restrictions as to how the billions could be used by corporations, something that Trump supported.

Under their version, the Republicans would have provided average Americans and small businesses a one-time check of $1,200, without providing a dime for extended unemployment benefits and childcare which it now does, thanks to the Democrats.

The story-tellers at Fox News do what has always been intended, keeping people frustrated and angry by Fox’s perpetually fact-free accounts of what is going on in the world of the arch-enemy Democrats. By voting Republican, people stay frustrated and angry, while Fox’s business model is assured as the critical tool for Republicans, the very party who cares nothing for the average American.