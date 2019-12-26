Letter: Stand together

St. Ambrose University proudly stands with all who speak against events in our community where racism, hate rhetoric, and white nationalist propaganda are spread. Promoting social justice is at the core of the mission of St. Ambrose University, which states without equivocation that "we believe in the inherent God-given worth of every person."

We as a university are committed to the development of a campus community that broadens awareness of all human cultures contributing to our nation and society as a whole. We believe that a diverse university community not only broadens and promotes the value of a St. Ambrose education but also promotes the Quad-City region as welcoming and inclusive. #StandTogetherQC

Ryan C. Saddler, Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, St. Ambrose University

Anne Garton, Director of the Institute for Person-Centered Care, St. Ambrose University

