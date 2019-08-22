The Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education would like to thank the administration, staff, faculty and liaison officers of our school district for their efforts to prepare for the opening of the school year.
We recognize the hours of preparation, team building and work that go into getting our students off on the right foot, and we appreciate all that you do. Unpack your backpack and open house nights at our schools don't happen without the efforts of all involved and we thank you.
Best wishes for a wonderful year of teaching and learning!
Sangeetha Rayapati,
president,
Moline-Coal Valley
Board of Education