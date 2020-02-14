Letter: Speak with one voice

Did you read that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, recently introduced a motion to support Iranian protesters demonstrating against the country’s hard-line religious regime?

The resolution would have condemned the killing of protesters as well as the destruction of Flights 752 and 176. It went on to condemn the Iranian government for lying to its people and the rest of the world, asked Iran to recognize the rights of free expression and peaceful assembly, and finally stated its support for the protesters and their demands for basic democratic rights.

Most rational people wouldn’t think there was anything controversial or partisan in this resolution, but House Democrats didn’t agree. To avoid having to vote against the motion, Democrats used a procedural move to block it. Rep. Cheri Bustos voted with her party.

It’s time to turn the House leadership over to Republicans. The Democrats are the party of no. Anything Trump wants, the Democrats are against.

Iran has a history of brutally crushing dissent. Approximately 1,500 anti-regime protesters were murdered last year. Qasem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guard terror chief killed in a recent U.S. airstrike, gave the orders.