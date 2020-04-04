Letter: Sorely needed

Immigrants make up 17% of our healthcare workers. The U.S. Supreme Court plans in the near future to hear the case about the legality of the executive order called DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Congress needs to act to protect these immigrants. They are a sorely needed resource now. A total of 27,000 of these healthcare workers are covered by DACA. Urge your legislators to act.
Jane Broughton
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!