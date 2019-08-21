-- Some thoughts on these trade wars. Let’s make it a trade. For every $1 billion they buy from us, they can sell us $1 billion without a tariff. If they want to sell us $2 billion and only buy $1 billion, then they pay the tariff on the $1 million. Isn’t this trade? To me it seems simple. You buy from me, I buy from you. The more they buy, the more they sell.
-- These thoughts on commonsense gun laws were written before the recent weekend shootings:
If someone is speeding on the interstate, do the cops stop somebody who is obeying the speed limit? How come after a shooting they want to make it harder for a legal citizen to buy or own a gun?
If laws are the answer, don’t we have enough already? Remember criminals don’t follow rules, laws, or regulations. How many guns used in crimes were purchased legally?
Here are some common sense laws: Increase the penalties and sentences for stealing a gun from a legal owner, for selling a stolen guns, and for using a stolen gun in a crime.
This will not be an overnight solution. It will take a coordinated effort by the police, states attorneys and judges to impose stiff sentences.
I am a strong NRA member but I do not completely agree with them.
I repeat, if laws are the answer, don’t we have enough already?
Ken Frisk,
Atkinson