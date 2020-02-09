Letter: Some fact-checking

It would seem the Rock Island County Republican Party is employing the same fact-checking agency as the Trump administration. A recent letter from a local party spokesperson included some creative math regarding taxes in the county, part of a long disinformation campaign that seems designed to urge people to leave our community.

Rather than the inflated figures cited, the County Board in fact raised its levy by 13% in 2018 and 9% in 2019. Both increases were in support of a strategic plan approved in 2016 with bipartisan support that has succeeded in moving the county away from such past dysfunction as borrowing to meet payroll.

Under the board's current leadership, steps are now being taken that will greatly relieve pressure on the county's budget and will eliminate the need for extraordinary tax increases as soon as next year.

And, as anyone not wealthy enough to own their own zoo, campground, lake, golf course and hiking/biking trails can attest, recent investments to stabilize and enhance facilities of the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County have created much-needed improvements already being enjoyed by thousands of residents, as well as by visitors to Rock Island County.

Kai Swanson