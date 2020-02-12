Letter: Sold out

Profiles in cowardice! Profiles in spinelessness! Those are the words we find in the dictionary to describe each and every one of the Senate Republicans who just handed over to President Trump the keys to the kingdom. It doesn’t take a person with an IQ above that of a dead plant to see that the Republican- controlled Senate did not live up to its constitutional responsibility to hold a fair trial with witnesses and documents.

In an April 2016 interview with Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump is quoted as saying, "Real power is — I don’t even want to use the word — fear." And that is exactly why the Senate Republicans folded like accordions. Rep. Adam Schiff’s comment regarding a CBS report that a Trump confidant said that key senators were warned, “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike” was spot on. It is a known fact that Trump vilifies anyone who opposes him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Senate has had 15 impeachment trials in its history, 13 related to federal officials and two presidential trials prior to Trump. In every one there were witnesses. My question is: "Why did Trump’s Republican Senate refuse any additional witnesses? Is it because they were afraid their heads would be "on a pike" if they voted for further damaging witnesses?