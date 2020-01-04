Letter: Smoker beware

Recently there was an article in this paper by one of your writers who touted how great things have gone in Colorado since they legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. The journalist provided no evidence – no facts or studies, just an opinion. Are not journalists supposed to be informed and accurate?

A study just published in the British journal "The Lancet" (which is considered the gold standard for peer-reviewed medical research) compared 900 people who had been treated for psychosis with 1,200 people who had not. According to a news account, the study concluded that "people who smoked marijuana on a daily basis were three times more likely to be diagnosed with psychosis compared with people who never used the drug." For those who used high-potency marijuana daily (THC content greater than 10%. It is not uncommon for marijuana legally-sold in places like Colorado to have a THC content above 20%), the risk jumped to nearly five times.