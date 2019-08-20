In the Aug. 1 letter ("Don't tie your morality to an older civilization") concerning the perils of the Bible, one cannot adequately respond to all the erroneous accusations.
The event in Joshua 6 was an act of war, occurring throughout history. The slaves of Leviticus 25 were more like servants than slaves.
The rapist law of Deut 22:28-29 guarded against force or seduction because the man knew that he must marry her, give a dowry, and had no authority of divorce.
When people were punished for the actions of their ancestors, the descendants were just as guilty.
It is blasphemy to say that God is immoral. God is loving and just. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Careful reading of the Bible shows its accuracy. The problem is not with perceived contradictions, but with the skeptic's lack of understanding.
Genesis 1 is an overview of creation, Genesis 2 is more detailed. When God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, it was a test of his devotion to God. The sacrifice of the daughter of Jephthah was a one-time act of foolishness, not a common practice. In faith vs. works, our works are the proof of our faith. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that the world is flat nor that it sits on pillars.
Much more needs to be said about these topics. Go to gotquestions.com. All of Scripture points to Jesus' sacrifice on the cross, giving us reason to trust that God’s heart is perfect and encouragement to keep trusting in our sovereign God.
Jerry Willis,
Moline