Here is a sure thing: If Illinois lawmakers will ease a key restriction for local police and fire pension funds with less than $10 million in assets, it could increase average annual pension fund returns by at least $418 million over 20 years.
Here is a gamble: The governor's task force on pension consolidation is recommending that locally controlled police and fire pension funds be consolidated into two massive state operated entities, one for police and one for fire. They have not provided any solid evidence that an improvement in returns or a reduction in administrative fees will be generated by such a move.
So what will it be fellow taxpayers? A sure thing that benefits everyone, or another gamble with no guarantees? While mulling over that decision, review the state's current track record of contributing to and managing their own pension funds. Enough said.
Shawn Roselieb,
retired,
East Moline Police