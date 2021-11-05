 Skip to main content
Letter: Shame on you
topical

Letter: Shame on you

What is wrong with the editors of the Dispatch-Argus that they posted a letter to the editor from Jim Vize on Oct 27, which contained a coded slur.

The letter ended with Vize writing a term known in certain small circles of the simple minded to be code for "eff Joe Biden."

Apparently Vize felt he had to insert the despicable school yard insult because even he knew his sad rambling mess of words was just masquerading as an argument with delusions of being considered clever.

His only point was to make the slur and this newspaper obliged.

Shame on the Dispatch-Argus for once again allowing itself to be used for hate, vulgarity and disinformation.

Where are the fact checkers?

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

