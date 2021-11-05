Letter: Shame on you

Yesterday, while trying to get on the city bus, there were two women sitting in front, blocking the way for me to sit down. Because of Covid, they are supposed to sit six feet behind the driver and spread out. Instead, they were across from one another and were blocking anyone getting on the bus. I had an empty shopping cart with me, and one of the two women went off on me, scolding, yelling and accusing me for 10 minutes, telling the driver to turn off the camera. The bus driver did nothing about it. She sat there and allowed this woman to be verbally abusive.