Letter: Shame on you

So the Quad-City Times finally spreads it’s overtly left-wing editorial influence over the Dispatch-Argus and its own yellow sheet of pages.

In the story of Trump’s "fiery" response to the laughable yet sad impeachment fiasco set upon him by Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and those buffoons, you managed to besmirch the White House legal team and almost give respectability to the political theater that is unfolding in Washington, D.C.

Your efforts to brainwash the lefty faithful even further are an indictment of your biased and propogandist intentions. A hearty "well dumb" to all on the Times staff. Obviously, your readers are not as stupid as you think they are, as your circulation plummets.

I call for you all to try and regain your journalistic integrity and attempt to write a straight story. Shame on you.

Gary Smith

Milan

