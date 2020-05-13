Letter: Shame on you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My letter is in reference to the cartoon on the Opinion Page of the Dispatch-Argus on May 5. We are daily exposed to a myriad of shocking things, but this is unbelievable. A new and tragic level of shock. The little girl portrayed in the cartoon is still alive today. Her name is Phan Thi Kim Phuc. She lives in Canada. The photograph was taken by Nick Ut on June 8, 1972, in Vietnam after a napalm bombing there.

It is unconscionable that this terror would be drawn in a cartoon. How would you feel if she were your daughter? I don't care about a political position; to have President Trump pictured as if stating those words is horrific and cruel. For anyone to even think of drawing something like this is horrifying; to have the Dispatch-Argus publish it is beyond understanding. To take a picture of real people who are so obviously suffering and draw it into a cartoon format with a political comment is beyond horrific.

Shame on the person who drew it and on the newspaper for including it. This is sickening. We don't need any more horror in our world.

Becky Bloom

Coal Valley

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0