Why would you stop an election security bill?
I sat down and read all the election security bills. These bills protect our election process. They are bipartisan in their work. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's bipartisan bill has grants to improve electronic voting, create a paper backup, and add cyber protection to stop hacking.
I cannot for the life of me understand why the little hand puppet of the White House has blocked them not once, but twice. Yes, you, Mitch McConnell — I am calling on you. Are you trying to keep us from our right to vote?
Our fathers fought to protect these rights, and many of us served proudly to defend our democracy. By blocking these bills, who are you serving? Not the American voter.
Our great democracy is under attack constantly. When will you get this through your head? Even your own colleagues understand this and are co-sponsoring these bills, understanding that Russia in not stopping and other countries are attempting to stop our precious endeavor, our cherished democracy that our Founding Fathers left for us to protect and defend.
What are you thinking, Sen. McConnell? Do you not love your country? Do you not love our freedom and our rights under this Constitution?
Your call yourself the Grim Reaper, but I think a better name is Fool on the Hill. I am calling friends in the great state of Kentucky to go and support Amy McGrath as their new senator.
Americans, protect your vote! Support election security bills.
Darrell Thompson,
Sherrard