Letter: Setting the record straight

This is in reply to a paragraph in a letter written by John T. Rogers, Rock Island, that appeared in the paper on April 7.

In his letter, Rogers wrote: "Now the other side [meaning Democrats] is hoping and some are praying that this virus pandemic will kill thousands of Americans so that he [Trump] will not be re-elected in November. To hope that would happen is not normal."

To set the record straight, these words were not spoken by a Democrat. They were, in fact, said on Fox News on Feb. 28. There, it was said that Democrats "hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end (the presidents') streak of winning."

The person who made that bizarre and egregious statement was Donald Trump, Jr.

Having a pseudo-president who has a propensity for lying, one is not surprised that we have such an adversarial climate when it comes to political and social interactions.

Checking of facts would go a long way toward solving this problem.

Mel Loding

Moline

