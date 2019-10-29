At the Heritage Foundation website (https://heritageaction.com/scorecard) you can see how your representative voted on the following legislation. Heritage was opposed to these bills:
-- The "Bipartisan" Budget Act of 2019
-- The "Udall Amendment" to the National Defense Authorization Act
Heritage was for these bills:
-- The Higher Education Reform and Opportunity (HERO) Act (SB2339)
-- Jobs and Opportunity with Benefits and Services (JOBS) for Success Act (SB802)
-- Education Savings Accounts for Military Families Act of 2019 (SB 695)
-- Medical Care for Abortion Survivors
-- Preventing taxpayer funding for abortion
Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Cheri Bustos all have a 0% rating, meaning they voted against the Heritage recommendations 100% of the time.
Conversely, the following local Iowa Republican representatives have these ratings: Sen. Joni Ernst 71%; Sen. Chuck Grassley 71%; and Rep. Steve King 94%.
You’ll notice that the Democrats for the most part have a 0% rating when looking at the website. I wonder what the voting record will be for the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement? Or an infrastructure bill?
My guess is that the ratings would be the same since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier she could not bring the USMCA up for a vote until the Mexicans improve their labor record. Now she says there isn’t any penalty clause in the USMCA.
By the way, there wasn’t one for NAFTA either.
Jim Turner,
Fenton. Ill.