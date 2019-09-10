Have you noticed how the godless void created in our public schools is being filled by Allah?
The state of New York distributes a video called “Dying to be a Martyr” for teachers to use in the classroom. It shows interviews with Islamic terrorists and justifies their attacks.
There’s more. Numerous schools force children to learn and recite the five pillars of Islam.
In Florida, students had to design and create Muslim prayer rugs.
And in Maryland, students had to write out the Shahada, which statesm “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.”
In one school, children recited the Pledge of Allegiance in Arabic, ending with “one nation under Allah.”
You have free articles remaining.
So, our sacrilegious administrators have pushed the Christian God out of the classroom but they allow the Muslim Allah. Administrators’ crusade to get religion out of the classroom was a lie. And they are doing it with your tax dollars.
The radical left knows it will never change your mind so it is focused on our children and grandchildren. Vladimir Lenin once proclaimed, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”
It’s happening. We must not allow the radical left to succeed.
The David Horowitz Freedom Center has launched the Stop K-12 Indoctrination campaign to hold teachers accountable across the country with an independent board. And it is seeing results. Check it out at https://secure.anedot.com/david-horowitz-freedom-center/c45a5ac74d14c1eff90bb
Mike Steffen,
Moline