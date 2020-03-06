Letter: Schilling deserves vote

In June, Republicans in Iowa will hold a primary to finalize their slate for the November election. We have two fine candidates to consider in the 2nd District congressional race.

While I intend to support the Republican who wins the primary, I would strongly urge people to look at Bobby Schilling as the stronger candidate.

In previous letters, I have written about how effective Schilling was while he served in Congress; how he leveraged the House Armed Services and Agriculture committees to help his district.

Bobby also focused on constituent services with similar tenacity. Schilling's district offices helped people of all political persuasions. They often worked long hours. He had specialists who helped with legal immigration issues, veterans’ affairs, economic development and everything in between. I remember one case where a Hispanic-American was seriously injured in an accident in Mexico. Schilling's team battled relentlessly to get him back to the U.S. to save his life. Overcoming resistance that included the U.S. embassy, he succeeded. The citizen was flown to Texas, where he immediately underwent four hours of surgery, saving his life.