Letter: Say no to Joe

According to the March 4 editorial, the Dispatch-Argus appears to believe that Joe Biden most closely represents the views of everyday Americans. Never mind the fact that Biden tried to cut Social Security on three separate occasions and has considered raising the retirement age. Never mind that as many as 600,000 Iraqi civilians and nearly 5,000 U.S. troops are dead because of the lies Biden sold — and ignore that this also led to the rise of ISIS. Never mind that Biden repealed the Glass-Steagall Act that led to the 2008 crash and the seven million Americans who lost their homes because of this, and pay no attention to who Biden voted to bail out (hint: it wasn’t we the people).