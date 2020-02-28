Letter: Say no to change in Geneseo

On March 17, Geneseo voters will have an important referendum on the ballot regarding length of terms for the mayor and the aldermen.

Currently, based on the city charter from 1865, terms of office are set at two years. Now, if the ballot question is approved by voters, terms will be lengthened to four years.

I believe the system should not be changed, and that the shorter terms and more frequent elections make politicians more accountable to the voters.

With so many hot-button issues — recreational sales of marijuana, video gambling, zoning petitions like the controversial car wash, and annual budget votes, to name a few — I believe the shorter terms give us better government.

We have a good mayor and council now under the current system. I see no reason to change. The elections are not expensive, and the wards are not that big. Campaigning/talking to voters frequently is good for all.

I would like to thank Aldermen Bob Wachtel (2nd Ward) and Doug Crow (4th Ward) for already speaking out against the term extension idea. With Alderman Wachtel on 2nd Ward ballots this March 17, I endorse his re-election for another two-year term. He’s effective, knowledgeable, community-minded, and listens to people and then takes action.