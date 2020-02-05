Letter: Save the courthouse

To all Rock Island County Board Members and citizens of Rock Island County:

In view of Joe Lemon’s outstanding offer to purchase the courthouse for $500,000 and invest $8 million for renovations, I urge all of the Rock Island County board members to take a fresh look at the decision to demolish our beautiful and historic building. This would be a win/win for the citizens. To entertain the idea that spending at least $1.6 million in taxpayer money to tear down a perfectly sound building is ludicrous.

The argument that the old courthouse is too close to the new annex makes no sense. Governmental decisions are reversed frequently. Think about the decision to sell Hope Creek. That was never supposed to come about, but it is about to happen now.

Citizens who know about the county board’s reluctance to listen to reason are perplexed and concerned. I respectfully ask that the board take another look. Do the right thing to save tax dollars and the historic Rock Island County Courthouse.

Jan Aguirre

East Moline

