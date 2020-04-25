Letter: Sacrificial lambs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some states, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and others, are going to start up their economies by allowing some businesses to open. Some are saying it’s about time, and some are saying it’s too soon. I say, let them open. Let’s see what happens. Let them be the sacrificial lambs.

There may be some increase in cases of COVID-19. Let’s see how they deal with it. There may be an increase in deaths. Let’s see how they deal with it. There may be some businesses that open and then close because of lack of patrons. Let’s see what happens. There are a lot of unknowns about opening their economies. Let’s see how they deal with it.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is learning how to keep Iowa’s meat processing plants open. Let’s see how this works out.

We need our governor, J.B. Pritzker, to keep us locked down until we see how all of this plays out. By being patient we can gain from what worked and what did not work.

Bill Elder

Milan

