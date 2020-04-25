Letter: Sacrificial lambs
View Comments
topical

Letter: Sacrificial lambs

{{featured_button_text}}

Some states, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and others, are going to start up their economies by allowing some businesses to open. Some are saying it’s about time, and some are saying it’s too soon. I say, let them open. Let’s see what happens. Let them be the sacrificial lambs.

There may be some increase in cases of COVID-19. Let’s see how they deal with it. There may be an increase in deaths. Let’s see how they deal with it. There may be some businesses that open and then close because of lack of patrons. Let’s see what happens. There are a lot of unknowns about opening their economies. Let’s see how they deal with it.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is learning how to keep Iowa’s meat processing plants open. Let’s see how this works out.

We need our governor, J.B. Pritzker, to keep us locked down until we see how all of this plays out. By being patient we can gain from what worked and what did not work.

Bill Elder

Milan

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Let's pray

The coronavirus – is it a judgment on mankind, or a prelude to judgment? Is it the end of time, or a warning of the end of time? With over 2.2 million cases and over 150,000 deaths, it has certainly captured the attention of the entire world. Presidents, governors, doctors, nurses, family and friends are doing all they can to stop the spread.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: How Trump operates

I was reading "The Late Scholar" by Jill Paton Walsh and found this quote from a college professor: "I have spent many years teaching ... and I have observed a recurring phenomenon. That is that when invited to consider two sides of a controversy people are apt to give most weight to the position they have encountered, or have had put before them, first."

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Open the marketplaces

The Trump administration has taken active measures to weaken the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which created marketplaces for millions of Americans to gain access to quality health insurance. For example, the length of the open enrollment period has been shortened. Not surprisingly, the number of uninsured has risen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News