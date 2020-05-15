Letter: Russian roulette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, Donald Trump classified meat processing plants as critical defense infrastructure. That seems a stretch as, last I heard, we’re not firing Spam-tipped missiles at the Taliban.

This rationale nevertheless allows the Trump administration, Republican governors, and meatpacking executives to force workers back into virus-infested plants. Without effective safeguards and testing, over 10,000 employees nationwide have been infected, with scores dying.

Frightened workers who refuse to show up are having their unemployment claims rejected. Sick leave is often denied, coercing infectious employees back to the production line. When workers return home, they infect their families, healthcare personnel and the broader community. Always miserable work environments, meat processing plants have now become sacrificial arenas, where workers are offered up to the god of commerce.

Widespread indifference and victim-blaming on the part of Republican politicians is undoubtedly linked to the fact that many of these workers are poor, immigrants and non-white.

Meat processing plants should remain closed until they are virus-free. Furloughed workers should be kept on the payroll until the plants reopen. Active workers should be given generous hazard pay. If these are "essential workers," they should be treated as such.