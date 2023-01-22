Letter: Russian mercenaries now control Central African Republic

We, the American public, need to be more fully aware of the evil Russia is perpetrating in the Central African Republic, an African nation slightly larger than Ukraine, upon which we are currently fixated. As Putin seeks to make Ukraine a vassal state of the Kremlin, Russian mercenaries have occupied and now control the CAR.

The mercenaries, the Putin-funded Wagner Group, support the Russian puppet, President Touadera; 5,000 patrol the streets of the capital, Bangui, and elsewhere across the country. They have taken over mining and timber; they export gold, diamonds, and lumber they sell to enrich themselves. And they are very brutal about all this, killing many in the name of quelling sectarian violence and stopping looting. (CAR, third poorest nation in the world, suffers widespread hunger and lawlessness.)

The Russians have seized control despite UN peacekeepers in CAR who protect a large camp of refugees from area conflicts, whose residents fear to go beyond the confines of the camp, afraid to be killed in tribal violence.

Corruption prevails in CAR among Russians and local elites, esp. the current government that Putin seeks to make permanent by forcing a change to term limits in the CAR constitution. Unlike China in Africa, Russia does not build bridges and other infrastructure. The Wagner Group is solely a protection racket that plunders and spouts anti-Western propaganda. It is achieving in CAR what Putin hopes to accomplish in Ukraine.

The American public needs to know what’s going on in CAR.

Gary Heath

Davenport