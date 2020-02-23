Letter: Rush's words

Recently, Rush Limbaugh on his talk show has made a number of disparaging remarks about presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, pertaining to the fact that he is openly gay. He has raised concerns about how he would look up against "Mr. Man Donald Trump." These are Rush's words.

Hey Limbaugh, you are denigrating an Afghanistan war veteran, one who needs do no more to prove his manhood. These are homophobic insults coming from someone who avoided the Vietnam draft because of an alleged anal cyst (an infected hair follicle). This is eerily similar to the person, who awarded him The Medal of Freedom, who also eluded the Vietnam war due to so-called bone spurs.

Coming from a family who lost a son, my brother, in World War II, I have the utmost respect for those who have honorably served our country so that people like Limbaugh can be free to spew their hatred over the air waves. Regarding that Medal of Freedom, I think the House and Senate should take action to rescind it because the recipient should display qualities other than just being an ardent supporter of the president.

In closing, I have just one thing to say to Rush Limbaugh: Please take your hate-filled commentary and crawl back under your rock.

Ed Isaac

Port Byron

