The Rock Island/Milan Booster Club held its annual Rockin' Raffle fundraiser on Saturday, November 2, at Jumer's in Rock Island. Tickets were sold out. The turnout was fantastic and everyone on staff at Jumer's was very pleasant and accommodating.
If you were in attendance, we hope you enjoyed the evening and will plan on attending again next year. Many silent and live auction items were generously donated by area businesses, schools,and individuals. The success of these auctions was impressive, and I thank each of you for your generosity. All proceeds will benefit District 41 schools, students, programs and projects.
I also need to thank the raffle committee that works so hard to make the event happen. For many months in advance, it takes many volunteers many hours doing whatever needs to be done to see it through from beginning to end. I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of you.
Congratulations to all 30 cash prize winners and also to those with winning bids on auction items. Thank you for your continued support of Rockin' Raffle, and the schools and students of District 41.
Kevin Guthrie, raffle chair
Rock Island